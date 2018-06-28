Columbia Helps Victims in Oklahoma

COLUMBIA - After the devestating EF-5 tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma yesterday, Mid-Missouri decided to do its part by collecting donations and volunteering. The tornado killed dozens of people and more than one-hundred more were injured.

Earlier today, a volunteer nurse from the Red Cross was deployed. Community Market Manager Clayton Kennedy said the Mid-Missouri Red Cross has already begun taking financial donations.

"In a major complicated disaster like this what is most needed is donations," Kennedy said. "As imprepsonal as that feels, when there is such a complexity of tragedy and different needs really almost no organization is able to just purley send supplies."

Some of the money that is donated goes toward providing comfort kits to the victims. There are two types of comfort kits. One type of comfort kit includes personal hygine items, such as toothpaste, a razar, and deodorant. The other type is for children and includes entertainment items such as a coloring book, crayons, and a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal to distract kids from the tragedy.

The Mid-Missouri Red Cross is not the only organization getting involved. Liz Burks from No Kill Columbia has organized a donation drive for the animals affected by the tornado. One donation location spot is currently at Award Pet Supply on I-70 Drive SW. It began taking both monetary and supply donations at 9 AM Tuesday.

"We will take anything that will help animals," Award Pet Supply Manager Ali Briley said. "[Including] leashes, toys, treats, litter, food, and even cash donations."

Award Pet Supply is taking 20 percent off any item purchased at their store for donation.

No Kill Columbia is expecting to set up another location spot at Lizzi and Roccos.

Briley said Burks plans to drive the donations to Oklahoma herself later this week. For more information on how to donate or volunteer visit http://www.redcross.org/mo/jefferson-city/about/locations and http://www.nokillcolumbiamo.org/.