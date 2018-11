Columbia High School Task Force Members Announced

Individuals to serve on a Columbia task force were named today. The force will evaluate possible high school locations in Columbia.

The committee was created after landowner George Godas offered to donate 80 acres Northeast of Columbia to the district for a high school. The offer came two months after the school board voted to use another 80-acre site Southeast of Columbia for the high school. A public meeting will be held on September 18 at the central office, followed by a meeting with the school board on September 20.

Columbia School District released these names as committee members: