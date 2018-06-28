Columbia Holds First Annual NEDA Walk

COLUMBIA - More than 100 people registered for the first annual Columbia National Eating Disorder Association walk Saturday morning.

The National Eating Disorder Association holds more than 40 walks across the country and has raised more than $1.5 million since its creation in 2009.

NEDA provides resources to those suffering from eating disorders, including a volunteer-helpline and support programs.

Walk Coordinator Emmy Boyd said she first participated in a NEDA walk on her 18th birthday in Florida. She said when she came to Columbia to go to the University of Missouri, she wanted to bring the awareness with her.

Boyd is in her third year of recovery from her eating disorder and said the resources provided by NEDA help save lives.

Columbia's NEDA walk raised more than $6,600, exceeding its $5,000 goal. Boyd said she is excited to make this an annual event for the Columbia community.