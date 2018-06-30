Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation Area.

More than 1,100 kids from 90 different communities will partake in the event.

Columbia Parks spokesperson Tammy Miller said the event is something the city looks forward to hosting every year.

"You have something of this magnitude that's really kind of unusual, not too many communities have a junior obstacle mud run like this," she said. "We're excited to kind of draw that kind of crowd from all over."

There are eight waves of participants that go through the course. Routes range from three quarters of a mile to 1.75 miles.

A heat advisory has been issued until 10 p.m. Saturday, but the event will still take place.

KOMU 8 Meteorologist Tim Schmidt said precautions need to be taken by participants with the conditions.

"Heat exhaustion is avoidable," he said. "Loose-fitting clothes along with staying hydrated are very important with a high heat index."

Miller said the parks department advises common sense heat safety practices for kids participating.

"Certainly we wish it wasn't this hot, and we do have this event in the morning to try and avoid that afternoon heat," she said. "We really advise people to drink a lot of water, wear sunscreen, and just use good practical common sense with dealing with the heat."

The last wave of participants will begin at noon.