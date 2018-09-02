Columbia holds rally for Michael Brown, despite threats

COLUMBIA - The NAACP held a "Justice for Michael Brown" rally Monday at 6 p.m. in Columbia despite receiving threatening phone calls.

Mary Ratliff, president of the Missouri NAACP, said a man called her several times and told her Columbia residents weren't interested in a rally.

The man on the phone threatened "bad things" would happen if the rally went on as planned. Ratliff said she notified the FBI.

About 200 people gathered near the Boone County Court House for the event.

The crowd sang hymns and listened to different speakers including faith leaders, an attorney, and members of the NAACP.

"We are calling for the removal of their prosecuting attorney," Ratliff said. "There is no way you can tell me that your father can be killed by a black man, and you can totally remove any biases."

A black man shot and killed prosecuting attorney Robert McCulloch's father at a public housing complex in1964. McCulloch has said his father's death is not relevant to the case.

Ratliff said she hoped the rally called attention to why McCulloch should not handle the case.