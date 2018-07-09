Columbia Holds Work Session to Discuss Electric Transmission Lines
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council met with Water and Light Director Tad Johnsen Monday night to talk about new electric transmission lines. Citizens were allowed to come and listen to Johnsen's presentation, but were not allowed to talk since the meeting was a work session. It is in the early stages, but according to Connie Kacprowicz of Water and Light, there are a possible three to four routes.
These routes are still a work in progress, but could affect certain neighborhoods and subdivisions of southern Columbia.
The current proposal calls for transmission lines that are high above the ground instead of buried beneath it.
A few dozens citizens came to the meeting tonight, and while they couldn't speak in the meeting, some spoke outside the meeting.
"The current proposal is to have the lines be above ground lines, and we were very very concerned about this because we felt like it's something that would have a significant impact on our property values," said Columbia resident Rob Wolverton.
One of the proposed subdivisions is the Cascade subdivision, and both Wolverton and fellow resident Ron Leone are concerned about the lines.
"These are not just your regular transmission lines, these are 80-100 feet tall. These are huge transmission lines that you often see out in the middle of nowhere. These (lines) would be passing by a highly populated neighborhood with lots of children," said Leone.
According to City Officials, this is not something that will be completed initially, but will take a few years.
