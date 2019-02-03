Columbia home damaged by gunshots

COLUMBIA - A home and vehicle were damaged by gunshots Saturday night, according to police.

Columbia police spokesman Jeff Pitts said officers responded to the 1400 block of Risen Star Ct. in north Columbia around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of shots heard.

Officers found evidence of shots fired near the intersection of Risen Star Court and Derby Ridge Drive, Pitts said. Officers also found damage to a home and vehicle.

Pitts said no one was injured. Police did not have any suspect information to release as of Saturday night.