Columbia home invasion becomes a shooting on Loch Lane

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a man suffered a gun shot wound to the head after a home invasion at the 200 block of Loch Lane Sunday night.

He remained conscious while being transported to the hospital.

CPD said at least two armed suspects invaded the home before multiple shots were fired. At least two male suspects who ran from the scene.

Lieutenant Stephens said there were two other people inside the house at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

CPD said detectives with the criminal investigations division are investigating.

If you have any information, contact the police department.