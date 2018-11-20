New details emerge in Columbia homicide

4 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 28 2014 Apr 28, 2014 Monday, April 28, 2014 11:33:00 AM CDT April 28, 2014 in News
By: Devon Fasbinder, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News obtained the probable cause statement Monday from the Boone County Circuit Court detailing how police say a man died and what went into what they say was a planned robbery on West Texas Avenue.

Officer Joseph Jackson said he has probable cause to believe that on Tuesday, April 22 She'aun Prince committed second-degree murder.

Police said when they arrived at 920 Texas Avenue, they found Derrick Brookins dead in the bathroom with a gunshot wound. Officers said they took a gun that was on the ground between Brookins' legs and they smelled marijuana. They said they saw several cartridge casings on the floor of the living room and several bullet holes in one of the living room walls.

Jackson said officers found the resident of the house who they classify as R.B. III and he advised he shot Brookins. He said Brookins came into his home with another man who police identified as Darrius Edwards, and a woman, who police identify as Deshai Richardson, trying to rob him. R.B. III said both men pointed handguns at him. R.B. III said there was a struggle and he shot Brookins and Edwards before fleeing his house and calling police. R.B. III said when he left his home, he saw a woman and one of the men leave his home, head toward a car parked nearby and leave.

Court documents say medical staff at the Women's and Children's Hospital called Joint Communications telling them Darrius Edwards was in the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Officers got that information from Joint Communications and went to the hospital after seeing security photos of Edwards and Richardson.

Investigators said they interviewed Edwards at the hospital and he initially denied ever being at the home on West Texas Avenue. But then, he changed his statement to say he was at R.B. III's home to buy marijuana and said he saw an older male pull a gun and try to rob the resident. Edwards said there was a scuffle and several shots fired. He said he left the apartment to the street when he realized he had a gunshot wound. He said he saw an unknown woman and asked her for help. He said she took him to the hospital.

Jackson said the next day, he got a phone call from Richardson who said she was the woman to took Edwards to the hospital. She said she saw him on Demaret Drive in Columbia and saw him hobbling.

In speaking with Richardson, police said Richardson told them there was a pre-robbery plan at the home of who court documents name as T.C. Richardson told police Brookins, She'aun Prince, Darrius Edwards and she were there planning the robbery before all leaving together in a car Brookins was driving. Richardson said when they arrived at R.B. III's home, Prince moved into the driver's seat as Brookins and Edwards approached the home with her behind. She said Brookins and Edwards "bum rushed" R.B. III and there was a scuffle in the living room. Richardson said she was the last one inside the home, not including Prince in the car. She said both Brookins and Edwards had guns when they entered the home. Richardson said she watched the incident happen, heard gunshots and saw flashes, but didn't know who fired the shots. She said she saw Brookins step back toward the bathroom and collapse to the floor and watched R.B. III flee the home. She said Edwards told her he had gunshot wounds and she helped him to the car where Prince drove her and Edwards to the hospital.

Court documents say in a police interview with She'aun Prince, he said he was at T.C.'s home the night before the robbery during a conversation about knowing where a "lick" was at. Prince said he stayed the night and left around 9:00 a.m. the next morning to go to a nearby gas station. Prince said as he was headed back to T.C.'s, Brookins picked him up in a silver car and took him back to T.C.'s. Police said that was all Prince said.

Columbia Police have arrested Edwards, Prince and Richardson in connection with the murder.

