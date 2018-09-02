Columbia Honors Local Heroes

At the 5th annual awards ceremony, the Voluntary Action Center recognized groups like the Knit-Wits, who donated knitted items to cancer patients, soldiers and newborn babies.





"All the volunteers say, 'I don't need any recognition,'" said VAC Executive Director Cindy Mustard. "But, you know, I think, in the long run, everybody likes to be thanked for whatever you do. I think it's important that we recognize who-all in our community is making that difference each and every day."

Knit-Wit member Rebecca Oliger was pleased about the group's recognition.

"I think everybody was a little bit surprised that we got nominated," she admitted. "But, you know, it makes you feel gratified to know that someone else recognizes, a lot of other people recognize, that you're doing something that's good."

The Mid-MO Corvette Club, Hickman High School student Allison Meyer, and Naoma Powell each received an engraved crystal vase plus $500 for the organizations they served.