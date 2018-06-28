Columbia Honors Veterans at Memorial Day Parade

COLUMBIA - Hot weather helped spur a large turnout for Columbia's Memorial Day parade along Broadway in The District. American fighter jets flew over the big crowd to kick off the day's parade. Grand Marshall General Duncan J. McNabb, USAF, led the veterans down Broadway, passing by numerous flags, salutes and standing ovations.

After the parade, many veterans gathered at the Veterans' Memorials at the courthouse for a speech from General McNabb. The crowd paused before Master of Ceremonies LTC Eric Cunningham's introductions for the American and Canadian national anthems, pledge of allegiance, and Memorial Day prayer. Service men and women from across the nation came out and laid wreaths at the memorial to honor their fallen comrades.