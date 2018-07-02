Columbia hosts 29th Salute to Veterans Air Show this weekend
COLUMBIA - The 29th Annual Salute to Veterans Air Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Columbia Regional Airport. The air show is free to the public and includes a variety of acts and activities for everyone to enjoy.
Parking is limited at the event due to airport maintenance, but there are shuttle buses available that will be transporting people from the AV14 [Trow bridge] Parking Lot located on Ashland Road at East Campus Drive in Columbia and the Jefferson City Airport to the front gate of the event. A round-trip ticket on the bus costs $5 per person.
Coolers, backpacks, picnic baskets, alcohol, and pets are not allowed at the event.
"Security is very high because we want to protect the people who are coming here to enjoy this air show," said Mary Posner, the Chairman of the Air Show.
U.S. Army Special Operations Parachute Team "Black Daggers," will be performing for the first time in eleven years. Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Figel, a Black Dagger parachuter, said, "We will be opening the show with the national anthem, flying black and red parachutes with smoke and in the afternoon we are going to show you what the tactical side is with a combat equipment jump."
Some of the other performers include the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team "SkyHawks," University of Missouri Joint Service Drill Team, D.H.100 "Vampire" Jet Aerobatic Demonstration, and the U.S. Navy VFA-122 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet TACDEMO Team.
The celebration does not end after the air show is over. On Monday, May 29, beginning at 8:00 a.m. there will be a wreath laying on veterans memorials at the Boone County Courthouse, followed by the 29th Annual Salute to Veterans Parade with aircraft flyovers. Immediately after the parade, a military ceremony will be held at the Columbia College Athletic Field.
