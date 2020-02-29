Columbia hosts affordable housing summit

COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night.

The summit offered residents a chance to learn more about "middle housing". Middle housing is the type of housing between single family homes and apartment complexes.

Tony Perez is a nationally recognized expert on middle housing. He spoke to over 200 people about the different options for multi-family housing.

Perez spoke about how these multifamily units are not big complexes.

“It needs to look like a house,” Perez said. “Multi-family is really only being delivered in one way and it's big apartment buildings. And big ranges from three stories to more stories.”

This type of housing includes duplexes, triplexes and condos as a few examples.

These neighborhoods focus on making the surrounding community walkable with amenities close by.

Earlier Thursday, Columbia's Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole told KOMU 8 this is a chance to get builders and realtors together at the same table to start making progress.

"This is just a way we can start the conversation of looking as a community, what are the barriers that our builders and developers and others are experiencing developing affordable housing," Cole said.