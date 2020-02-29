Columbia hosts affordable housing summit

1 day 14 hours 53 minutes ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:27:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News
By: Skyler Navarro, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night.

The summit offered residents a chance to learn more about "middle housing". Middle housing is the type of housing between single family homes and apartment complexes.

Tony Perez is a nationally recognized expert on middle housing. He spoke to over 200 people about the different options for multi-family housing.

Perez spoke about how these multifamily units are not big complexes.

“It needs to look like a house,” Perez said. “Multi-family is really only being delivered in one way and it's big apartment buildings. And big ranges from three stories to more stories.”

This type of housing includes duplexes, triplexes and condos as a few examples.

These neighborhoods focus on making the surrounding community walkable with amenities close by.

Earlier Thursday, Columbia's Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole told KOMU 8 this is a chance to get builders and realtors together at the same table to start making progress.

"This is just a way we can start the conversation of looking as a community, what are the barriers that our builders and developers and others are experiencing developing affordable housing," Cole said.

More News

Grid
List

Police: 1 dead, four injured in Kansas City shooting
Police: 1 dead, four injured in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and four others injured in a drive-by shooting... More >>
24 minutes ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 10:56:04 AM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Softball returns home for the first time this season and their hosting Nebraska and Wichita State in... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:02:00 AM CST February 29, 2020 in Sports

Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Dozens of Black owned businesses are spending their Saturday at Columbia College in honor of Black History month.... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 5:00:00 AM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Mobile home fire on Ponderosa Street
Mobile home fire on Ponderosa Street
COLUMBIA - Fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on 4001 South Ponderosa Street around 8:15 p.m.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 9:57:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Columbia
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Columbia
COLUMBIA - After an early Friday morning hit and run on Paris Road, Hunter Sadler, 23, of Mexico, has died... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 9:22:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Neighbors react to a Columbia police chase a week later
Neighbors react to a Columbia police chase a week later
COLUMBIA - Those living on Nebo Cemetary Road have mixed reactions to the car chase and officer-involved shooting on February... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 7:38:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Columbia Police searching for suspect in connection to officer-involved shooting
Columbia Police searching for suspect in connection to officer-involved shooting
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting on February 20. In... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 4:47:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Grand jury indicts Joseph Elledge for murder of Mengqi Ji
Grand jury indicts Joseph Elledge for murder of Mengqi Ji
BOONE COUNTY - A Boone County grand jury indicted Joseph Elledge on Friday for first-degree murder for the death of... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 2:37:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Health officials: flu still a priority over coronavirus in mid-Missouri
Health officials: flu still a priority over coronavirus in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As more coronavirus cases show up overseas, it's making some mid-Missourians a little worried. Direct Travel office... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 2:32:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Man charged with murder in 1991 Russellville cold case connected to Fulton murder
UPDATE: Man charged with murder in 1991 Russellville cold case connected to Fulton murder
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the name of the man charged... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 1:24:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in Top Stories

Lawsuit accuses state of failing in public defender services
Lawsuit accuses state of failing in public defender services
COLUMBIA - A lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses the state of Missouri of failing to "provide poor people accused of... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Exercise and mental health
Exercise and mental health
It's a proven way to boost your mental health, and it's not another medication. Doctor Frank McGeorge explains exercise... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 10:53:41 AM CST February 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Police respond to incident on Paris Road
Police respond to incident on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an incident early this morning on Paris Road, just south of Waco Road. Northbound... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 7:45:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

St. Louis County set to ban domestic violence perpetrators from carrying concealed weapons
St. Louis County set to ban domestic violence perpetrators from carrying concealed weapons
(CNN) -- Domestic violence perpetrators and those with orders of protection against them in St. Louis County, Missouri, will be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 5:54:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Stephens College to donate items to Rainbow House
Stephens College to donate items to Rainbow House
COLUMBIA - For the last month, Stephens College has been collecting items for Rainbow House in Columbia, and they'll finally... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 3:45:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night. The summit offered residents a chance to learn... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:27:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot at Sam's... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Task force meets to address Missouri's opioid crisis
Task force meets to address Missouri's opioid crisis
JEFFERSON CITY - The opioid crisis throughout the United States can not be solved overnight. However, Missouri lawmakers are taking... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:33:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 49°
1pm 53°
2pm 55°
3pm 57°