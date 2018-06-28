Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Monday.
Local residents can enjoy a week of deals on exclusive foods as downtown restaurants serve an array of beverages and dishes to promote new menu innovations.
11 Eleven and The Roof, both located at the Broadway Hotel, will be participating in Restaurant Week.
11 Eleven's Chef De Cuisine, Ben Randolph, has been with the restaurant for nearly five years. He said he looks forward to officially switching over to the new summer menu to kickoff Restaurant Week.
"I'm always excited to try a new recipe and try a technique. A little bit of change is nice," Randolph said.
Assistant Manager of Food and Beverage,Tyler Gilmore, said Restaurant Week helps increase traffic during the off-season.
"With college students being gone, obviously that does affect a lot of the businesses around town," Gilmore said. "Restaurant week, I think is a little bit of a cushioning for that. Sales are down, people are going out of town, going to the lake, etc. So this gives, like I said, an opportunity for people to come out."
Restaurant week will start on June 11, and end on Sunday, June 17.
