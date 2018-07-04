Columbia hosts Congress members for public financial discussions

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is holding a financial services forum with representatives from Congress and local bank and business leaders.

U.S. Representatives Blaine Luetkemeyer and Vicky Hartzler will attend the event to discuss the current state of the financial services business and look into the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act.

Jery Dowell, director of government affairs for the chamber, said the event will offer a great opportunity for educating the public and giving them a chance to discuss the current economic state with those who will determine its future.

“It’ll kind of be a back-and-forth of financial markets, the reforms that need to be made and kind of a precursor to what’s going to occur probably in March, April and May as Congress will start debating changes to make in the financial markets,” Dowell said.

Luetkemeyer represents Missouri’s third congressional district and serves as a member of the House Financial Services Committee. In addition, he is the subcommittee chairman of Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit and serves as vice chairman of the House Small Business Committee.

Hartzler represents Missouri’s fourth congressional district while serving on the House Armed Services, Agriculture, and Budget committees. She is also chairwoman of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of the Armed Services Committee.

Todd Quaadman, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, will join the pair to debate the future of the financial services business.

“Missouri is in a unique position in the country. It’s kind of at the crossroads. If you take a look at the financial markets and financial institutions, the cutoff line is essentially Missouri where you have lots of chartered community banks. For example, the city of Columbia has more than 22 financial banks and credit unions,” Dowell said.

He added Missouri is also unique because four of its eight congressmen sit on the Financial Services Committee, making them great educators for their financial constituents.

The event will be held at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Columbia from 10:30-11:30 Wednesday morning.

Nearly 100 financial service companies and businesses are already signed up to attend the event. If you would like to attend, go to the events tab on the Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s website to register.