Columbia Hosts Meeting to Discuss Roadway Improvements

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works department will host an open house Tuesday evening to discuss roadway improvement for Forum Boulevard. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Missouri, 1300 Woodrail Ave.

Columbia residents are welcomed to join in on conversation about adding a lane on Forum Boulevard from Katy Lane to the bridge and creating turn lanes at Victoria Park Driveway and the MKT Driveway. The city will also discuss improving traffic flow on Forum from Wilson's Total Fitness to Green Meadows.

Residents who attend will have the opportunity to review information, maps and diagrams for these improvement projects. City workers will be available during the meeting to answer questions about the improvements and receive any comments.