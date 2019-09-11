Columbia Hosts Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby

COLUMBIA - Columbia hosted the Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby on Sunday. The largest turnout at 42 drivers came to race in the event all from different areas including Eldon, Boonville, Fayette, Fulton, Hallsville, Ashland, and Columbia. Different businesses sponsored each driver.

The finalists with the best times will advance to the International Soap Box Derby in Ohio where drivers from all around the world compete. The drivers range from 7-17, but some "local celebrity" drivers came to compete including Mayor Bob McDavid, Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton, Columbia Fire Chief Charles Witt, and many more.

The three different divisions in the Soap Box Derby are Stock, SuperStock, and Masters. To see a list of rules for the competition, visit http://www.aasbd.org/about-us/rule-book-.aspx.