Columbia Hosts Special Olympics State Games

COLUMBIA - The Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games start Tuesday in Columbia with track and field and bowling events, the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the official opening ceremonies Tuesday night.

The games bring more than 3,500 athletes, coaches and fans to Columbia from May 29 until June 1.

Events include track and field, bowling, basketball, powerlifting and volleyball.

Columbia will host the state games for four years after taking over for the previous host, Springfield.

This will be the first of four years Columbia will host the State Summer Games.

Photo courtesy of Special Olympics Missouri's website.