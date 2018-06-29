Columbia Hosts Third Annual Susan G. Komen "Race for the Cure"

5 years 9 months 1 week ago Sunday, September 16 2012 Sep 16, 2012 Sunday, September 16, 2012 10:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2012 in News
By: Elise Oggioni
COLUMBIA - For families like Rori Comstock's, breast cancer is an illness that hits close to home.

"A few weeks ago, we found out that my grandma Dorothy was diagnosed with breast cancer," Comstock said.

She said that as soon as she found out the news, she immediately called all of her family members to convince them to participate in a "race for the cure".

"I wanted to do something for this lady who's done so much for us in our lives, and let's show her that we are out there supporting her," Comstock said.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Mid-Missouri affiliate race was held Sunday morning at the University of Missouri Sports Park. Over 3,000 people from all over Mid-Missouri came out to show their support for women who have been diagnosed with this illness or who are survivors.

Race participant Pam Dodge said it is this community support that makes this event so remarkable and special for her.

"Just to see 3,000 plus people out here walking for this cause, men, women, kids, it's awesome," Dodge said.

The event also featured a kids race, which participant Jillian Larkin said was one of the best parts of her day.

"Even though we passed the finish line at the end, it was still fun." Larkin said.

This is the third year the Mid-Missouri affiliate organized a race in the state. Executive Director Kathy Adams told KOMU 8 News that 75 percent of the money raised from the race is used for research and special groups within the community.

"We have 16 counties that make up our affiliate, and we have different organizations that apply for funds for education, screening, and training programs," Adams said.

She said the other 25 percent of the money raised from Saturday's race will go towards national research for a cure for breast cancer.

To donate money to the Susan G. Komen foundation, or to learn more about breast cancer, visit the Susan G. Komen Mid-Missouri affiliate's website.

