Columbia House Fire Put Out

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters believe it started in the basement. Eighteen firefighters were able to put out the flames which had spread from the basement to the second floor of the split-level home.

"Crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire and got the fire knocked down. Significant damage because of the heavy fire involvement prior to our arrival," commented Captain Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Departmen.

One person was rescued from the house, and f irefighters reported no injuries.