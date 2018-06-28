Columbia Housing Authority Discusses New Flat Rate Mandates

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority discussed the new federal flat rate policy at Tuesday's monthly board meeting.

Earlier this year, the federal government approved a new national flat rate increase for all housing authorities.

"The flat rate increase was mandated in January, and the effective date was June 1, so we had to get some kind of policy in place by June 1," Director of Public Housing Operation Lee Radtke said.

The increase will affect those living in public housing whose 30 percent monthly income is greater than the flat rate. Meaning someone who pays the maximum rent will see an increase by 20 percent.

The CHA has 90 days to implement this policy change. Commissioners will take this time to educate their tenants on the change.

"We've already been talking with resident assocations and our resident advisory board. We're going to do a lot more one-on-one outreach now so people know what's coming," Radtke said.

CEO Phil Steinhaus presented the policy change to the commissioners as well as the 2015 fiscal budget and the five-year plan.