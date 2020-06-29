Columbia Imagined Conjures Up New Ideas

COLUMBIA - Residents gathered at the Activity and Recreation Center to discuss goals and objectives for the community Monday night.

Participants in the Columbia Imagined meeting split into two groups to discuss ideas in an open forum. Topics discussed consisted of transportation, quality of life, recreation and many others.

Among the long list of ideas, attendees suggested increased transit for students to local shopping centers, community gardens and having defined public spaces for all neighborhoods such as parks or community centers.

Gary Kespohl and Barbara Hoppe, members of the Columbia City Council, listened to community members' ideas and shared a few of their own.

All of the participants' ideas were collected for further review and possible implementation into the future of Columbia.