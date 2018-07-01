Columbia Independent School Announces New Lower School Director

COLUMBIA - Head of School William Rowe announced the appointment of Chris Sayers Tuesday as the next Lower School Director for Columbia Independent School.



Sayers is to succeed Beth Gardner, who is moving to Florida with her family.



In a news release, Rose said, "The whole CIS community is sorry to see Beth Gardner leave. But we are certain that Chris Sayers will lead the Lower School with the same energy, warmth, and professional skills that Beth has brought to the position."

Sayers is in her sixth year of teaching kindergarten at CIS, with twelve prior years of experience in independent schools in Massachusetts after earning her B.A. at Mount Holyoke College and her M.Ed. at the University of Massachusetts. She lives in Columbia with her husband Stephen and two children, Dylan and Kaylee, both of whom attend CIS.



