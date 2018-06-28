Columbia is gearing up for the upcoming solar eclipse

COLUMBIA - On August 21, 2017 a solar eclipse will be crossing the United States. Columbia is in the middle of it's path.

Columbia and the St. Louis area have not seen a solar eclipse since July 1442, the last solar eclipse on US soil was in 1991 and in Hawaii.

On Sunday at the Orr Street farmers market, Astronomers were there with telescopes to inform people on what's to come in exactly one year.

Angela Speck, director of astronomy and professor of astrophysics at the University of Missouri said she is working with the North Village Arts district to make a big festival for the day.

"We will also have solar telescopes out, so we have special telescopes that allow us to look at the sun safely and people will be able to go and look at the sun. We will be selling glasses and t-shirts and things like that," Speck said.

Speck said anyone interested in looking at the eclipse in one year must wear protective glasses. Besides being sold at the farmers market, the glasses will also be sold at the Mizzou bookstore for about one to two dollars.