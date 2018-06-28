Columbia is Hosting Lunch Today to Honor City Volunteers

COLUMBIA - Columbia is having a lunch today to honor everyone who volunteered for the municipal government during the 2011 fiscal year.

The lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at the Sunrise Optimist Club on Parker street.

Columbia mayor Bob McDavid and city manager Mike Matthes are scheduled to give a speech and recognize the city's volunteers of the month for 2011.