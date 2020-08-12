Columbia , Jefferson City among cities opting out of tax-free weekend

By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor

MISSOURI — Back to school shopping? This weekend, sales tax won't apply. 

From Friday through Sunday, certain back to school purchases like clothes, school supplies and computers will be exempt from sales tax. 

According to the Department of Revenue, these exemptions include:

  • Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

But the program isn't universal. According to the Department of Revenue, the following cities have opted out of the tax-free weekend: 

  • Alton
  • Ash Grove
  • Ashland
  • Battlefield
  • Bellerive Acres
  • Berkeley
  • Beverly Hills
  • Black Jack
  • Blackwater
  • Bland
  • Bloomfield
  • Bolivar
  • Boonville
  • Branson
  • Brentwood
  • Bridgeton
  • Byrnes Mill
  • Cabool
  • California
  • Canton
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Carl Junction
  • Carthage
  • Cassville
  • Centertown
  • Chamois
  • Charlack
  • Chillicothe
  • Claycomo
  • Clayton
  • Collins
  • Columbia
  • Cool Valley
  • Crestwood
  • Crystal City
  • Des Peres
  • Desloge
  • DeSoto
  • Doniphan
  • Edmundson
  • Eldon
  • Eldorado Springs
  • Ellsinore
  • Elsberry
  • Everton
  • Fair Grove
  • Farmington
  • Fayette
  • Ferguson
  • Festus
  • Flint Hill
  • Freeman
  • Fremont Hills
  • Frontenac
  • Garden City
  • Gerald
  • Glasgow
  • Granby
  • Grandin
  • Grant City
  • Green City
  • Greendale
  • Half Way
  • Hartville
  • Hawk Point
  • Higginsville
  • Hollister
  • Holts Summit
  • Houston
  • Ironton
  • Jane
  • Jefferson City
  • Joplin
  • Kingdom City
  • Kirkwood
  • Koshkonong
  • Ladue
  • Laurie
  • Leadington
  • Liberal
  • Licking
  • Loma Linda
  • Manchester
  • Maplewood
  • Marble Hill
  • Marceline
  • Marlborough Village
  • Marshfield
  • Marthasville
  • Merriam Woods Village
  • Meta
  • Moberly
  • Monett
  • Montgomery City
  • Moscow Mills
  • Mount Vernon
  • Naylor
  • Neosho
  • New Haven
  • New Madrid
  • New Melle
  • Nixa
  • Noel
  • Norborne
  • Northwoods
  • Oakland
  • Overland
  • Owensville
  • Ozark
  • Palmyra
  • Paris
  • Pattonsburg
  • Peculiar
  • Pevely
  • Platte Woods
  • Poplar Bluff
  • Purdy
  • Qulin
  • Reeds Spring
  • Richmond Heights
  • Riverside
  • Rock Hill
  • Rockaway Beach
  • Savannah
  • Sedalia
  • Seligman
  • Shelbina
  • Shrewsbury
  • Skidmore
  • Smithton
  • Smithville
  • Springfield
  • St Ann
  • St Elizabeth
  • St Mary
  • St Peters
  • Ste Genevieve
  • Stockton
  • Sugar Creek
  • Taos
  • Thayer
  • Town & Country
  • Trenton
  • Twin Oaks
  • University City
  • Urich
  • Vandalia
  • Velda
  • Walnut Grove
  • Warson Woods
  • Washburn
  • Waynesville
  • Webster Groves
  • West Plains
  • Willard
  • Willow Springs

