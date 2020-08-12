Columbia , Jefferson City among cities opting out of tax-free weekend

MISSOURI — Back to school shopping? This weekend, sales tax won't apply.

From Friday through Sunday, certain back to school purchases like clothes, school supplies and computers will be exempt from sales tax.

According to the Department of Revenue, these exemptions include:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

But the program isn't universal. According to the Department of Revenue, the following cities have opted out of the tax-free weekend: