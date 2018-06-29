Columbia K-9 officer Urac remembered as a loyal and beloved hero

COLUMBIA - One of the Columbia Police Department's four police dogs died Thursday.

K-9 Officer Urac had been ill for many months and according to a police statement, "all options to help him, sadly did not work."

The statement said Urac spent his final moments with handler and friend Sgt. Scott Hedrick by his side.

"He was loved by our community and was a beloved member of our department," said Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer.

Urac was born on December 16, 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Columbia Police Department eighteen months later.

"Urac had a long and distinguished career with our department, assisting officers in locating narcotics and capturing offenders," Stroer said. "Urac will be sorely missed as we remember his loyal service and constant friendship."

The department's "End of Watch" notice on the dog's death said, "Rest in Peace Urac. Thank you for your service buddy, we'll take it from here."

Just recently, Urac and Hedrick were part of a team that got certified to be K-9 educators through the Missouri Police Canine Association. At that time Hedrick said CPD hopes to have two more dogs added to the K-9 unit within the next couple of years.

For more about Urac, Hedrick and the rest of the CPD K-9 unit, go to the city of Columbia's website.