Columbia Kiwanis Club Celebrates 90th Anniversary

7 years 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 05 2012 Apr 5, 2012 Thursday, April 05, 2012 2:08:00 PM CDT April 05, 2012 in News
By: Shelly Yang

COLUMBIA - At the age of 91, Raymond W. Lansford has been a member of the Columbia Kiwanis Club for 53 years. He was very happy to see the local club celebrate its 90th anniversary Thursday.

The Columbia Kiwanis Club was originally founded on April 5, 1922. For 90 years, it has raised and donated more than $500,000 to organizations and institutions that provide care and enrichment to Columbia kids.

Lansford was the president of Kiwanis International in 1984 and 1985. He said in the past two decades, the club's membership has experienced ups and downs, but there is an obvious trend that more young people are joining. "In the past, the members were between 50 to 80 years old, but now, it's getting into the 30s. Right now we have 85 members and 40 of them are under the age of 35. Because we are losing members due to death, we need to have more young people. "

Alan Penn, president of Kiwanis International says they are developing traditional and non-traditional clubs at the same time to adapt. Non-traditional clubs like Internet-based clubs, company-based clubs, and young professional clubs are ways to attract young members.

The present focus project of the Columbia Kiwanis Club is to support the Kiwanis International to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus.

 

