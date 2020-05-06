Columbia lab offering COVID-19 antibody tests to businesses

The tests are mainly intended for employers to determine if their employees are safe to return to work, according to the lab's news release Tuesday. Tests will cost $100 per person.

The antibody test can analyze a blood sample and detect if the individual had previously been infected with the virus at the time of testing. Michael Paulsen, president of Helix Specialty Diagnostics, said antibody tests are used for asymptomatic individuals, while nasal swab tests are used for those displaying symptoms. If the body did not react to the virus, it might have created antibodies to fight off the virus, which can be detected by the test.

The published turnaround time for the test is three days, Paulsen said.

Antibody tests should not be used as the only way to diagnose if a person is current sick with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Helix's tests come from a national manufacturer and are then validated on the lab's equipment, according to Paulsen.