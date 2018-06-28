Columbia Landlords Learn How to Protect Property
COLUMBIA - Thursday was the second annual Columbia Property Managers Against Crime meeting at the Parkade Plaza.
About sixty people gathered to hear five speakers talk about how landowners should best run their properties this year. The speakers included a police officer, the CEO of Columbia Housing Authority, the President of Signal 88 Security, a lawyer, and a coordinator from Office of Neighborhood Services.
Columbia Housing Authority gave several tips for landlords to keep crime down at their properties. First, landowners should always screen tenants before having them sign a lease. Also, hold regular monthly inspections and hold tenants responsible. Next, don't let unauthorized people live in the houses. Finally, enforce the rules fairly and every time.
One Columbia landlord said she also gained legal knowledge.
"Ninety nine percent of tenants are good--but you have that one bad apple that ruins the whole bunch. This way, it gave me some additional information on how I can legally evict a bad tenant," said Cheri Reish.
Another speaker also said for landlords to use social media to open communication with their tenants.
