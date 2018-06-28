Columbia Landmark Celebrates One Hundred Years

It was grand in its day. Wabash Station -- a railroad stop in mid-Missouri as early as 1910. Then it was abandoned. And now it is new again -- the main hub for Columbia Transit -- the city bus line. During the centennial ceremony today, Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid introduced the winners of the Wabash photo contest, and local historian Bill Clark talked about the railroad station.

The Wabash Railroad Historical Society was at the North Tenth Street station to help celebrate. It believes the station supported the growth of the area. Member Bob McNeill said, "It obviously brought commerce to Columbia. It brought students here to the universities and the colleges here. A lot of things that I think were important for what is now a beautiful community."

In the crowd today, a man who hadn't been to the station in 46 years. Odel Robb sold tickets and loaded freight beginning in 1962. He said, "It's really great. It still looks a lot like it used to."

The city resurrected the station in 1982, and has remodelled it again since. It's the 'roundhouse' for the city busses.