Columbia launches new website for public discussion

COLUMBIA - Columbia launched a new website Friday morning to encourage a conversation about public policy online.

The website is Speakupcomo.com, and it's meant to allow the citizens to connect with city government. Newcomers can register with a name and email address. Once they've created an account, users can comment and vote on existing projects or propose their own.

The city says the website does not replace traditional public engagement, but enhances it by making public discussion more accessible and convenient. It allows users to vote on ideas, take surveys and submit their own ideas for improving Columbia.

"Our form of local government works best when more folks can provide meaningful feedback and easily share their ideas, not only with staff and council but also with other participating citizens," said City Manager Mike Matthes. "SpeakUpCoMo is another took for use to make decision-making accessible to all Columbians."

The site will kick off with a push from the city to ask Columbians to help create the project list for the capital improvement sales tax ballot this August.

The site is powered by SpeakUp, a company designed to help local government agencies get feedback from the public. SpeakUp currently works with thousands of other state and federal government agencies including Edina, Minnesota and Long Beach, California.