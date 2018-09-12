Columbia lawyer appointed as new circuit judge

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Jay Nixon appointed a new circuit judge for Boone and Callaway counties on Friday.

Jeff Harris, a Columbia resident, will succeed Gary Oxenhandler as Circuit Judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Harris has a long history in both law and public service. He has worked for law firms in Kansas City and, more recently, Columbia. Harris served as a state representative from 2003 to 2009. Since 2009, he has served as the governor's policy director.

Harris holds a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and a juris doctorate from Cornell Law School.