Columbia leaders meet to discuss roadway safety

12 hours 55 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 7:09:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News
By: Edan Goldfarb, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Columbia's Youth Advisory Council will meet to discuss the Vision Zero Pledge Program.

The program is an initiative started by the city to help promote roadway safety throughout Columbia. 

According to Lawrence Simonson, assistant director of PedNet, Vision Zero is a policy aiming for zero deaths or serious injuries in the transportation system. 

PedNet is a transportation advocacy organization that focuses on bettering the community through alternative modes of transportation and is a major supporter of the Vision Zero policy. 

Officials are focusing on one element in particular: distracted driving.

From 2012-2016, the City of Columbia saw 404 crashes, one fatality and 574 injuries resulting from car accidents caused by distracted driving. 

The Vision Zero policy has, "adopted a set of strategies to address the cause of deaths and serious injuries caused by crashes in Columbia," Simonson said. 

To Simonson, one of the most important parts of this initiative is the education strategy. 

"Most people don't know how deadly or serious it really is," he said.

On Tuesday, the council will be discussing results and feedback received from the program and where the city goes from here.

