Columbia leaders narrow list of potential search firms for city manager

1 day 4 hours 31 minutes ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA- The list of search firms city leaders may work with to find a new city manager shrank a little on Thursday. 

Mayor Brian Treece said Thursday the council had ruled out two of the nine firms it was considering. According to Treece, one firm was not very responsive and other was too expensive.

City council members held a closed-door session at city hall Thursday afternoon to review the other seven firms. A final decision was not made during Thursday’s meeting.

Former city manager Mike Matthis resigned from the post on November 21, 2018. Since then, John Glascock has served as interim city manager.

In addition to search firms, Treece said he is also interested in hearing what members of the Columbia community is looking for in a new city manager.

“I could see us having as many as one or two town hall meetings where we really ask the public what they want from a person who really leads the city in the day to day types of operations,” Treece said.

Treece said he does not have a timeline for the appointment of a new city managers but said there is an urgency to get the position filled.

“There is a sense of urgency since we have a number of open positions,” Treece said. “All of those vacancies make Columbia a very attractive place for a potential city manager candidate to really pick their own team and have a chance to be successful in this new position.”

As for the seven firms being considering, Treece said he is looking for one that has experience doing work in Missouri.

“Ultimately, the firm that we choose has to have some Midwest sensibilities if you will,” Treece said. “You know, Columbia has a very active citizenry, it has a very robust media market and we want to make sure the firm we pick understands those values because that is the type of person we want to attract to Columbia.”

It is not clear when the city council will make their final decision on which search firm to work with.

