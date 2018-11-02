Columbia leaders take another look at CVS proposal

COLUMBIA - A long-standing building downtown may soon make way for a new pharmacy.

Representatives from CVS will present their final plan for designs to the Historic Preservation Commission and the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council Monday afternoon.

CVS plans to build on the southeast side of Broadway and Providence Road, across the street from Walgreens.

Historic Preservation Commission member Paul Prevo said he hopes the new plans fit in more with downtown Columbia.

"We're hoping that this plan that comes forward blends in a little more with the community and takes into consideration the look and the feel of downtown more so than previous drawings have," Prevo said.

Prevo said he would like the new plan to include brick architecture and more than one story, which many buildings in downtown Columbia have.

Even with some concerns, Prevo said he has high hopes the meeting will be successful.

"My hope is that by the end of the meeting the downtown leadership council and the historic preservation commission can say, 'Well done CVS,'" Prevo said. "'Thank you for taking into consideration the aesthetics and the historic nature of downtown Columbia, good job.'"

The meeting will take place at city hall at 4 p.m.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated for clairty.]