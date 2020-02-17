Columbia library offers tech and resume help

COLUMBIA – Daniel Boone Regional Library offers drop-in technology help classes, with one Tuesday, August 29. In September, the classes will become more in depth.

Beginning in September the drop-in tech help classes will include training on Apple, Andriod and Windows devices, as well as keyboarding and mouse help and training on Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Classes will be offered every Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and every Friday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Training Center on the second floor of the library.

Class sizes range from two to 10 people.

Mitzi St. John, Public Relations for Columbia Public Library, said, "They get a lot of one on one direct help with a staff member."

Visitors can also bring a resume for revisions and receive online job application help.

"These sessions allows them to come in and go through some online tutorials so they can get up to speed on some of the job skills that some of the other people going for that job already have," St. John said.

St. John also said the library offers many drop-in technology help classes and just recently added more.

Registration is not required for drop-in classes at the library, but there are other classes, like the Google Drive class also offered on Tuesday, August 29, that do require registration.

There are 30 different technology classes planned for the month of September. These classes include training in social media, WordPress, etc. A list of the technology classes can be found here.