Columbia Locates Hot Spots for Surveillance Cameras

COLUMBIA - After the a $50,000 dollar appropriation passed Wednesday, the city researched areas where surveillance would be most effective.The findings show the hot spots downtown - where police receive the most calls - are between Broadway and Elm St. and 7th and 10th Streets.

The city's still looking different contractors and will buy five to eight cameras. The cameras will not be monitored 24 hours, but instead will be used to look back and find out more information about incidents after they happen.

Tony St. Romaine, assistant city manager says the cameras will most likely be placed outside of Willie's and Quinton's bars where there are two major hot spots. The cameras may be anchored to telephone poles or buildings.

Keep Columbia Safe was the originator of the proposition, which passed during April's general election.