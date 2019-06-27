Columbia looks to find a daytime home for the homeless

4 years 7 months 6 days ago Thursday, November 20 2014 Nov 20, 2014 Thursday, November 20, 2014 9:04:00 AM CST November 20, 2014 in News
By: Madison Conklin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Rain, sleet or snow, Jonathan Smith sits at the corner of 9th and Cherry Streets barricaded between trash and recycle bins every day.

He is part of the homeless community in Columbia, and has been for the past seven years.

"Everyone's got their own suffering, but it's my own ignorance that got me here. So, I don't try to hate on other people," Smith said

The city of Columbia's Community Development department wants to get people such as Smith off of the streets on bitter cold winter days and into a warm, safe environment. 

The department will meet Wednesday with various nonprofit organizations in Columbia to discuss how the city would go about opening a homeless drop-in center.

"We really want to inform local nonprofit organizations of the available city resources going toward the homeless drop-in center project and how they can apply for those resources," said Randy Cole, housing programs supervisor.

A homeless drop-in center has been a long identified community need for a number of years, Cole said.

In 2013, the City Council allocated $126,741 to the department in order to purchase a permanent site for the drop-in center. The land designated for the center is located on North 8th Street and would be leased out to a nonprofit by the city.

Community Development hopes nonprofit organizations will create proposals outlining a building design, how they plan to provide services to the homeless and what the future of the drop-in center could look like.

The city requires the proposals for the land to include these services: reduced exposure to weather, mail service, shower and locker rooms, basic needs, and intake and referral services.

"The city would prefer that they also use some other partnering organizations that provide a variety of services maybe mental health, substance abuse treatment or employment services," Cole said.

The Voluntary Action Center in Columbia serves a large population of low-income and homeless people in the community and said it is looking forward to what the city has to offer at tonight's meeting.

"Bottom line, we need a day center and I think the city is very much aware of the issues and they know what needs to be done," said Nick Foster, executive director of the Voluntary Action Center. 

The city will send requests for proposals in February and nonprofit organizations will have until April 30 to turn in their proposals. Then by April 2016, community development hopes to make funds available for the project.

"We're better as a community as needs are being met for everyone," Foster said.

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Jailers disciplined after inmate fakes identity to escape
Jailers disciplined after inmate fakes identity to escape
LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Several Missouri jail employees have been disciplined after an armed robbery suspect escaped by posing as... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
JEFFERSON CITY — Anti-abortion activists plan to display two large banners on bridges along Highway 54 on Friday, according... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Teenager drowns after jumping into creek in Moniteau County
Teenager drowns after jumping into creek in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Fulton teenager died Wednesday after troopers said he jumped into the North Moreau Creek in Moniteau... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:52:00 AM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri watch parties planned for Democratic primary debates
Mid-Missouri watch parties planned for Democratic primary debates
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians are paying attention to the 2020 presidential race. Multiple groups have planned viewing parties to watch the... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 3:35:00 AM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Democrats get feisty in final stages of first debate of 2020 campaign
Democrats get feisty in final stages of first debate of 2020 campaign
MIAMI (CNN) -- It took a little bit to warm up, but candidates began heating up the first Democratic debate... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:31:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One dead in north Columbia shooting
UPDATE: One dead in north Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in a north Columbia neighborhood Wednesday night. David Lee Morgan... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:05:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Family turns son's death into law banning secret 'do-not-resuscitate' orders
Family turns son's death into law banning secret 'do-not-resuscitate' orders
ST. LOUIS — Sheryl Crosier and her husband Scott said they watched helplessly as their son, Simon, took his last... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Red Cross hosts Multi-Agency Resource Center in Brunswick
Red Cross hosts Multi-Agency Resource Center in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK - The Red Cross hosted a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Brunswick on Wednesday to help with flood recovery. ... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 4:15:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools seeks school bus drivers
Columbia Public Schools seeks school bus drivers
COLUMBIA - The school bus service used by Columbia Public Schools is looking for drivers. Student Transportation of America... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

State Auditor Nicole Galloway plans to run for governor
State Auditor Nicole Galloway plans to run for governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A top Missouri Democrat says that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is planning to run for governor... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Man accused of damaging streets and cars in Osage Beach
Man accused of damaging streets and cars in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH – Police said a man was arrested after he was found damaging roads and cars Tuesday in Osage... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Howard County flooding closes roads just after opening
Howard County flooding closes roads just after opening
NEW FRANKLIN - Access from Boonville to New Franklin has been cut off due to high waters on the roads.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:12:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Two people arrested following shooting near Stephens Lake Park
UPDATE: Two people arrested following shooting near Stephens Lake Park
COLUMBIA - Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting near Stephens Lake Park in Columbia Tuesday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:25:00 AM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Shakespeare's Pizza to host democratic debate watch party
Shakespeare's Pizza to host democratic debate watch party
COLUMBIA - The first 2020 democratic debate will be held on Wednesday night. Shakespeare's Pizza is having a watch party... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:46:00 AM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Resource center for flood victims planned in Brunswick
Resource center for flood victims planned in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK - The American Red Cross will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center Wednesday to help those impacted by flooding in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:28:00 AM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Hospitalized man grateful for help mowing lawn
Hospitalized man grateful for help mowing lawn
COLUMBIA - Boone County firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty Monday to assist a man in need.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:18:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Public Works preps for more flooding
Jefferson City Public Works preps for more flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River is headed back up, expected to crest nearly seven feet above flood stage at... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in Continuous News

Wooldridge prepares for more flooding
Wooldridge prepares for more flooding
WOOLDRIDGE - With water levels expected to crest on Wednesday, Wooldridge is in preparation for more flooding. The town... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 9:31:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
4pm 91°
5pm 91°
6pm 90°
7pm 88°