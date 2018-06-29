Columbia Looks to Revamp Downtown Curb Appeal

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission will look at a proposal Thursday night intended to unify downtown area buildings.

The plan would encourage mixed-use development by requiring developers of new buildings to use the street-level floor for non-residential purposes.

The existing ordinance allows mixed-use buildings in the C-2 District but does not specify the building usage requirements on the street level.

Other parts of the plan include:

• Requiring privatized on-site parking space in new residential developments

• A new review process for proposed buildings exceeding 120 feet or 10 stories

The current downtown district does not have a maximum height constraint for the buildings. If the proposal is adopted, it would subject the building managers to an approval process. The proposal also would require them to fill out a "tall structure" application.

The commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers to discuss the plans.