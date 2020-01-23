Columbia Lucky's confirmed to remain open
COLUMBIA - Lucky's Market has confirmed that the Columbia location will remain open as they begin closing various stores around the country.
The closings, which began on Wednesday, January 22, are part of the company's restructuring efforts.
According to previous Columbia Missourian reporting, the Springfield location and the Rock Hill location in St. Louis will be closing.
Lucky’s Market stores that will remain open include: Traverse City, MI; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Columbia, MO; Melbourne, FL; North Boulder and Fort Collins, CO.
