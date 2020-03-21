Columbia makes changes to public access to city buildings

COLUMBIA - To help protect the health of residents and city employees, The City of Columbia released the following list Friday of changes to public access in city buildings, beginning Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m.

City Hall - 701 E. Broadway

Building access for the public will be limited to the main doors behind the "keyhole" near the corner of Eighth and Broadway. That entrance is ADA compliant. If you need to conduct business in person, please follow the instructions to use the speaker phone at the information desk in the main lobby and it will automatically connect you to our Contact Center and a customer service representative will assist you.

Please see information below in the "conducting business" section to see information about utility payments.

Gentry Building - 1 S. Seventh St.

No public access to the building.

Municipal Building - 600 E. Broadway

No public access to the building.

Wabash Station - 126 N. 10th St.

No public access to the building.

Riders will have access to outside portable restrooms during the time fixed routes are running. One of the portable restrooms is ADA compliant.

Columbia Police Department - 600 E. Walnut

No public access at the Seventh Street entrance.

Main lobby doors at Sixth and Walnut are locked. Please use the intercom to contact a Police Department representative.

REDI/Economic Development - 500 E. Walnut: Suites 102, 103 and 105

No public access to the building.

Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau - Walton Building - 300 S. Providence Road

No public access to the building.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services - 1005 W. Worley St.

Walk-in services will be eliminated. Appointments will be required so that social distancing is maintained and to increase staff capacity for COVID-19 response.

On a short-term basis, the following services will not be offered: adult immunizations, food handler classes, lab testing, WIC classes, smoking cessation, blood pressure/blood sugar screening, lead testing, home visiting and HIV testing.

All visitors will be screened upon entering for illness and travel history.

Enhanced building cleaning and disinfection occurs on a continuous basis.

Waiting areas have been rearranged to allow for social distancing.

Columbia Fire Department Administration - 201 Orr St.

The front doors are locked. Please use the intercom to contact a Fire Department representative.

Columbia Regional Airport - 11300 S. Airport Road

The main terminal is open.

Enhanced disinfecting occurs on a continuous basis.

Social distancing is being encouraged at checkpoints, boarding areas and baggage claim.

Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the terminal.

Columbia Parks and Recreation facilities

Administrative office, 1 S. Seventh St., no public access to the building.

Parks Management Center, 1507 Business Loop 70 W., no public access to the building.

Recreation facilities closed to the public on March 18, including the ARC (Activity & Recreation Center), Armory Sports and Community Center, Hillcrest Community Center, Moss Building and the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.

Limited park restrooms will be open to the public.

The city will continuously monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed to ensure services are still being delivered to the community.