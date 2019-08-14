Columbia Mall could see new retailer in former Sears store

Map from the City of Columbia Community Development Department. The area in red is the proposed 6.6 acre new plat, which includes the former Sears store.

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Mall has found a a potential buyer for the space that used to be a Sears retail store, which closed in July 2018.

Mall General Manager Rusty Strodtman said a specific retailer was interested in buying the space, but couldn't disclose who. Both he and the City of Columbia declined to be interviewed about the matter.

Cochran Engineering recently made a request to the city's Planning and Zoning for the 85,000 square foot space, which the mall owns, to be separated into a 6.6-acre lot and sold.

The mall is currently divided into two lots. Under another proposal, also from Cochran, the second lot would be subdivided into a space that includes the former Sears store.

The commission held a Public Information meeting at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

If the Planning and Zoning Commission approves the request, it could mean the beginning of the process of a new retailer moving into the space.