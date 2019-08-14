Columbia Mall could see new retailer in former Sears store
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Mall has found a a potential buyer for the space that used to be a Sears retail store, which closed in July 2018.
Mall General Manager Rusty Strodtman said a specific retailer was interested in buying the space, but couldn't disclose who. Both he and the City of Columbia declined to be interviewed about the matter.
Cochran Engineering recently made a request to the city's Planning and Zoning for the 85,000 square foot space, which the mall owns, to be separated into a 6.6-acre lot and sold.
The mall is currently divided into two lots. Under another proposal, also from Cochran, the second lot would be subdivided into a space that includes the former Sears store.
The commission held a Public Information meeting at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.
If the Planning and Zoning Commission approves the request, it could mean the beginning of the process of a new retailer moving into the space.