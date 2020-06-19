Columbia Mall sees increase in business

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Mall has seen a steady increase in customer traffic since reopening on May 5.

"I hate to say it, but all this chaos has helped the mall —well, it's starting to help the mall," Sunglass Hut manager Nate Bracy said.

When the Columbia Mall opened its doors, mall general manager Rusty Strodtman said there weren't very many people coming in.

"We were seeing about 15% of our traffic," Strodtman said.

Strodtman says that number has only gone up.

"We're up to 95 of our stores being open and we're seeing traffic of about 65%," Strodtman said.

Bracy says before COVID-19 caused the mall to close temporarily, not many customers would come during the week.

"The weekdays were very slow...slow up to the point where I wouldn't make anything or I would have a return and it would be negative," Bracy said.

Increased traffic has resulted in increased business for Bracy.

"I'm up at least 40% from last year already and as of yesterday, I've tripled my day from last year," Bracy said.

Bracy says on average he sees about 45 people a day, but not all that look end up buying.

"As for the buyers, it depends on the day. It'll be maybe five or 10, but on a good day there's at least about 15 people," Bracy said.

Strodtman says he thinks when all 100 stores are open, the mall will get back to business as usual.

"We're hoping that by the end of July that we're back at 100% of our traffic," he said.

Some Missourians expressed excitement about being able to shop at the mall again.

"I'm definitely glad we're back to normal, or at least somewhat back to normal," said Chris Halsey, who was shopping at the mall Thursday with his niece and nephew.

Even with customer traffic getting back to normal, Strodtman says the mall won't completely go back to normal yet.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure there's no spreading of germs." "All the employees that the mall employees are required to wear masks, we took out approximately 300 seats out of our Cafe Court, we have hand sanitizing stations at all of our main entrances and scattered throughout the mall," Strodtman said.

In addition, Stodtman says the mall's carousel, kid's play area and water fountains remain closed.