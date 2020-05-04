Columbia Mall set to open certain retail stores Tuesday

The Columbia Mall announced only certain retail stores will reopen Tuesday, May 5. The reopening follows the expiration of Missouri's stay-at-home order Monday.

Stores that will open include: Lens Crafters, Pearle Vision, Target, and Zales.

Additional adjustments will be made to adhere to safety precautions in the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. The food court will open with adjusted seating.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.