Columbia man accused of assaulting victim, driving off with 3 children

COLUMBIA - Court documents say a Columbia man assaulted someone, fled the scene in a vehicle with three children inside and destroyed two mailboxes.

Columbia police arrested Adrian Bradshaw on Thursday. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents said he kicked into a locked door in the 3300 block of Belle Meade Drive, assaulted a victim, left the scene in a vehicle and destroyed two mailboxes. When he saw officers, he hit a tree and then started running, documents said.

Officers said Bradshaw refused to put his hands behind his back and kicked at officers before he was taken into custody.

The probable cause statement said officers found three children inside the vehicle "unattended and unrestrained."

Officers said they found a loaded handgun and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

The document said Kendall Gillespie was inside the vehicle. Bradshaw forced Gillespie to hold cocaine, the document said.

Bradshaw asked where his gun was, and Gillespie said Bradshaw always had a gun on him, according to the document.