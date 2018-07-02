Columbia man accused of attacking girlfriend with banister

COLUMBIA (AP) - A Columbia man has been arrested on suspicion of choking and hitting girlfriend with a wooden banister.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday and faces several charges including two counts of second-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Officer Latisha Stroer, the victim told police her boyfriend assaulted her during an argument that night. The woman said the suspect struck her with a 4-foot-long wooden banister on the shoulder, pushed her to the ground and tried to strangle her.

Stroer said the woman told officers the suspect threw her cellphone, cracking the windshield of her vehicle.

The suspect was being held Tuesday at the Boone County Jail on a bond of $10,500.