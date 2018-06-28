Columbia man accused of charging at officer, police dog

COLUMBIA (AP) — Columbia police say a man has been arrested after allegedly charging an officer and attacking a police dog.

Columbia police spokeswoman Bryana Larimer tells the Columbia Daily Tribune that an officer responding to a call Monday night about a man acting violently outside found a 22-year-old man walking without shoes and a shirt.

Larimer says that when the officer got out of a patrol car, the man yelled and charged the officer, and hit the police dog when it "engaged him" after he opened the police cruiser's rear door.

The man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, assaulting a police animal and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He's being held at the Boone County Jail on a $5,500 bond. Jail records don't say whether he has an attorney.