Columbia man accused of exchanging pornographic texts with student

MADISON - A Columbia man who taught as a substitute at Madison C-3 schools is accused of exchanging pornographic text messages, photos and videos with a 16-year-old student.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Ty Michael Gramley was arrested Thursday in Randolph County after an investigation that lasted several weeks.

According to the probable cause statement, Gramley sent and received explicit messages from a Madison High School student.

Deputies said prosecutors charged him with possession of child pornography, a felony, and two counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor, a misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office said Gramley was being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Madison C-3 School District Superintendent Shane Stocks said Gramley subbed for art mostly in the secondary building, which houses grades 7-12. Stocks estimated Gramley subbed three to five times for the district.

"Students here at school had reported something, and then we investigated and then turned it over to authorities," Stocks said.

That happened in late March, Stocks said.

Gramley was an employee of Kelly Educational Staffing, according to a district news release.

"The Kelly Educational Staffing employee has not provided services to the district, nor has he been permitted on district property since the district first received notice of the allegations," the release said.

The local branch of Kelly Educational Staffing said their employee screening process is "rigorous," but declined to comment further.

The probable cause statement said Gramley's work history "indicates he is serving as a substitute teacher in multiple school districts."