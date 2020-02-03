Columbia man accused of stabbing and biting woman

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man faces four charges after police say he stabbed and bit a woman in the forehead.

The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney charged Michael Green, 20, with three counts of domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on Jan. 19, CPD officers responded to a stabbing at Rock Quarry Park. Officers found the victim in a white van, bleeding from her neck and forehead. The victim identified Green as the man who stabbed her. Officers transported her to the hospital.

The victim said later that she traveled from Jefferson City to meet Green, hoping to gather her belongings from his possession. Green told her that he wanted to meet her at Rock Quarry Park. Once the victim arrived, Green walked toward her and pulled a pocket knife out and stabbed her in the right side of her neck, bit her forehead and stabbed her in the back and side.

Officers located Green and took him into custody. His bail amount is set at $150,000.

The court documents also said Green told officers he wanted to "get even," after he went through the victim's phone and discovered she allegedly cheated on him. He also mentioned wanting to torture her and beat her family.

Green's court date is set at Feb. 19.